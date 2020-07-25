Global  
 

Rajasthan govt to send a revised proposal to governor requesting for assembly session

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The Rajasthan Cabinet is likely to meet again on Saturday to revise a proposal to be sent to governorKalraj Mishra requesting him to convene a session of the assembly. ​​​Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, facing a revolt by some Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot, chaired a meeting of the Cabinet on Friday night to discuss the points raised by the governor on its earlier proposal.
CM Gehlot wants to prove majority in assembly: Randeep Surjewala

CM Gehlot wants to prove majority in assembly: Randeep Surjewala 03:48

 Congress MLAS met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on July 24. Congress MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot left from Raj Bhawan where they raised slogans and protested over the issue of the convening of Assembly Session. CM Gehlot has now called a cabinet meeting at 9:30 pm today.

