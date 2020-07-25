Rajasthan govt to send a revised proposal to governor requesting for assembly session

Rajasthan political crisis: High Court made Centre a party in the case



The Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. "Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court," said Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of the Speaker, CP Joshi. No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress leaders for now, as the Rajasthan High Court directed to maintain 'status quo' on the disqualification proceeding.

