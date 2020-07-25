|
Rajasthan govt to send a revised proposal to governor requesting for assembly session
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The Rajasthan Cabinet is likely to meet again on Saturday to revise a proposal to be sent to governorKalraj Mishra requesting him to convene a session of the assembly. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, facing a revolt by some Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot, chaired a meeting of the Cabinet on Friday night to discuss the points raised by the governor on its earlier proposal.
