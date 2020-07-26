Video: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at COVID-19 hospital

Self-proclaimed descendant of Mughals, offers gold brick for Ram Temple



Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be use in the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "This is a happy moment for all of us that the Ram Temple is going to be built in Ayodhya. As promised, I offered gold brick of one kilogram to be use in the construction of the temple as gift by Mughals," said Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy. He is now waiting for the PM's call. On August 05, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

