Video: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at COVID-19 hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. He said he will be self isolating and getting his treatment done. meanwhile, he urged all those who came in contact with him over the last few weeks to get tested and isolate.
#ShivrajSinghChouhan #Covid19...
After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples for the speedy recovery. Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of their CM. The priest in Siddhivinayak temple in Ujjain was seen reciting 'Ganesh Vandana', the mantra read for special purposes. CM has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.
Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24 tested record 4.2 lakh COVID-19 samples. 32,223 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to another high of 63.54%. Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on July 25, taking the total number of cases to 3,66,368. The national capital recorded 1,142 COVID-19 positive cases today. Tamil Nadu reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths today.
(CNN) Covid-19 can be a prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed by the agency said they still weren't back to their usual good health even two to three weeks after testing positive for the disease. The CDC had survey results from 292 people who had a positive test for Covid-19 and were treated as an outpatient from April 15 until June 25.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 25 flagged off 25 ambulances in Mumbai. These ambulances will offer services in helping COVID patients in Bandra Kurla Complex. Ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art equipments including life assistance services. Chief Minister Thackeray was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab.
Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be use in the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "This is a happy moment for all of us that the Ram Temple is going to be built in Ayodhya. As promised, I offered gold brick of one kilogram to be use in the construction of the temple as gift by Mughals," said Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy. He is now waiting for the PM's call. On August 05, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath took stock of preparations on July 25 for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He visited the site ahead of the foundation laying of Ram temple. The construction of temple will begin after foundation stone laying ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 05.
Youth thrashed by grain traders allegedly over stealing grain sack in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on July 24. According to the traders, they caught the man red handed while stealing the grain sack. Police took the man in custody and investigating the matter.
From India conducting a record 4.2 lakh Covi-19 tests to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro testing negative, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic. India on Saturday recorded the highest..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:45Published
The rural areas of our country has paved the way forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday's Mann ki Baat programme. "We are in the midst of a crisis... Hindu Also reported by •Indian Express •Khaleej Times