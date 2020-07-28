With spike of 47,704 cases, India's Covid-19 tally reaches 14,83,157
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () India on Wednesday reported 47,704 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.
India reported 47,704 cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases. With 654 deaths reported in last 24 hrs, the cumulative toll reached to 33,425. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.23%.
India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the disease. The minister said that he was getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors, although he was feeling fine. Shah also appealed to people who met him recently to get tested. A day earlier, Shah had attended an event in honour of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 100th death anniversary. He was seen wearing a mask at the event in which he also gave a virtual address. Shah's ministry has been at the centre of managing the Covid pandemic in India, along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry of Home Affairs has been coordinating the implementation of first the lockdown, and now Unlock, with the various states and Union territories. India's Covid tally has reached 17.5 lakh with over 37,300 deaths so far. The country has over 5.67 lakh active cases of Covid infection.
India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed number of infections to 17,50,724. According to the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly disease claimed the lives of 853 people in the last 24 hours, and now the casualties have reached the figure of 37,364. 5,67,730 cases of coronavirus are active in the country, whereas, 11,45,630 people have overcome the invisible virus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 4,63,172 samples were tested for COVID-19 on August 02. The total samples till August 02 are 1,98,21,831.
India on Aug 01 reported steepest spike of 57,117 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed infections to 16,95,988, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases increased to 5,65,103 whereas 10,94,374 people have been discharged or cured. With 764 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll is now 36,511. The Indian Council of Medical Research said the country tested 5,25,689 samples on July 31, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,93,58,659.
COVID-19 on August 2 claimed life of UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani. Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor tested positive for coronavirus. India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases..
