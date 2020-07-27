Global  
 

COVID-19: Cinema halls, gyms may open with restrictions in Unlock 3; schools, colleges to stay shut

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
As part of Unlock 3, the Union government is likely to allow movie theatres and gyms to reopen with restrictions. However, schools and colleges will remain shut and continue with online classes, as reported by NDTV.

Theatres, gyms, schools and colleges have been shut since India went into lockdown in late-March to contain the...
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

