COVID-19: Cinema halls, gyms may open with restrictions in Unlock 3; schools, colleges to stay shut

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08



The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 30 issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month. However, lockdown to continue in Containment.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35 Published on May 30, 2020 COVID-19: Cinema halls, schools and colleges should remain closed, says Satyendar Jain



While speaking to ANI in the national capital on May 29 amid coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over coronavirus.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this