COVID-19: Cinema halls, gyms may open with restrictions in Unlock 3; schools, colleges to stay shut
Monday, 27 July 2020 () As part of Unlock 3, the Union government is likely to allow movie theatres and gyms to reopen with restrictions. However, schools and colleges will remain shut and continue with online classes, as reported by NDTV.
