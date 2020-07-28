|
Second petition against Congress, BSP MLAs merger in Rajasthan HC
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
BJP leader Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed a second petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party in the state. The High Court, in relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had yesterday dismissed Dilawar's plea against the merger.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Madan Dilawar Indian politician
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53Published
Maharashtra: Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar deadFormer Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died here on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said. Nilangekar, senior Congress..
IndiaTimes
They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Won't compromise on self-respect, fight against 'dictatorial' working style of Ashok Gehlot: Sachin Pilot camp MLAsAsserting that neither former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot nor the MLAs supporting him have spoken against the top Congress leadership or the..
IndiaTimes
Despite being Covid-19 positive Shah will continue posing threat to Gehlot govt: Shiv Sena
IndiaTimes
Declare locust attack as national disaster: Ashok Gehlot to PM ModiRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the locust menace affecting many states of the country be..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Congress MLAs celebrate Bharosi Lal's birthday at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
Rajasthan High Court High Court for Indian state of Rajasthan at Jodhpur
Rajasthan Speaker's video with CM's son goes viral, BJP demands his resignation
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
'MLAs moving to Jaisalmer as they wanted to change hotel': Rajasthan Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Rajasthan HC issues notices to 6 ex-BSP MLAs
IndiaTimes
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42Published
Bjp Sarpanch Shot Dead
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42Published
BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in KashmirSajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically.
DNA
Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's KulgamBJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..
IndiaTimes
Manoj Sinha to take charge as Jammu and Kashmir's new Lieutenant GovernorSenior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this