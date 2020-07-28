Global  
 

Second petition against Congress, BSP MLAs merger in Rajasthan HC

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
BJP leader Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed a second petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party in the state. The High Court, in relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had yesterday dismissed Dilawar's plea against the merger.
