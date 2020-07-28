Second petition against Congress, BSP MLAs merger in Rajasthan HC

Rajasthan Speaker's video with CM's son goes viral, BJP demands his resignation



The BJP is gunning for the resignation of the Rajasthan Speaker after a video of him discussing the political situation in the state went viral. In the video, which cannot be independently verified by Hindustan Times, the Speaker is seen telling CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav that if 30 MLAs had left from the camp, the situation could have been serious. Sachin Pilot, who has rebelled against the Gehlot government, had initially claimed that he enjoys the support of 30 Congress MLAs. Later the Speaker had sent disqualification notices to Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs. BJP state chief Satish Poonia said that the video proves beyond doubt that the Speaker is supposed to be impartial but the video shows that he is leaning towards the Congress government. The video comes a day after the Speaker approached the Supreme Court against the Rajasthan High Court order which agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a provision in the anti-defection law and ordered status quo in the disqualification proceedings against Pilot and his loyalists. Watch the full video for all the details.

