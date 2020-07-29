Air pollution shortened average Indian life expectancy by 5.2 years: report Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Air pollution has shortened the average Indian life expectancy by 5.2 years and residents of Delhi could see 9.4 years added to their lives if pollution were reduced to meet the WHO guideline, according to a new report. The World Health Organisation guideline stipulates that PM2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in...


