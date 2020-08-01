Eid Al-Adha 2020: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid

Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Delhi. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed. Temperature of devotees was also checked as a precautionary measure to restrict virus spread. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi's famous Jama Masjid reopened their doors for devotees on July 04. The mosque will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while following social distancing norms. Fatehpuri mosque in Delhi also reopened for the public from onwards. "Fatehpuri mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently," Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri Mosque said. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 94,695 so far.
Delhi's Jama Masjid has closed once again in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital and will remain closed till June 30. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on June 11 had said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till 30th June. Jama Masjid was opened on June 08 after central government allowed opening of religious places as part of 'Unlock 1'. A total of 19581 active cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far.
From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end. Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights specifically pproved by the DGCA. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal overruled AAP government’s decision to re-open hotels and weekly bazaars on a trial basis under Unlock 3. LG’s office said the pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is far from over. Meanwhile, the European Union has booke d300 million doses of potential Sanofi vaccine for coronavirus. All 27 member countries can buy the vaccine once it is approved. India recorded its highest single day spike with over 55,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. India breached the 16 lakh cases mark in just two days after reaching the 15 lakh cases mark. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
Delhi's famous Jama Masjid is all set to reopen after almost 3 months in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed to reopen religious places amid the pandemic from June 08...
(RFE/RL) -- The Taliban and Afghan government have announced a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday starting on July 31, as the United States... Eurasia Review Also reported by •MENAFN.com •Belfast Telegraph
[Daily Trust] Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Eid prayers can hold in open spaces in Kaduna State but there will be no celebrations during the forthcoming... allAfrica.com Also reported by •Tamworth Herald