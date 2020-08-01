Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eid Al-Adha 2020: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Devotees on Saturday morning offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid

Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid 01:42

 Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Delhi. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed. Temperature of devotees was also checked as a precautionary measure to restrict virus spread. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jama Masjid, Delhi Jama Masjid, Delhi Mosque in Old Delhi, India

Delhi's Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Mosque reopens for public [Video]

Delhi's Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Mosque reopens for public

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi's famous Jama Masjid reopened their doors for devotees on July 04. The mosque will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while following social distancing norms. Fatehpuri mosque in Delhi also reopened for the public from onwards. "Fatehpuri mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently," Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri Mosque said. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 94,695 so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published
Jama Masjid closed once again due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi [Video]

Jama Masjid closed once again due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi's Jama Masjid has closed once again in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital and will remain closed till June 30. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on June 11 had said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till 30th June. Jama Masjid was opened on June 08 after central government allowed opening of religious places as part of 'Unlock 1'. A total of 19581 active cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India [Video]

Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India

From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end. Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights specifically pproved by the DGCA. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal overruled AAP government’s decision to re-open hotels and weekly bazaars on a trial basis under Unlock 3. LG’s office said the pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is far from over. Meanwhile, the European Union has booke d300 million doses of potential Sanofi vaccine for coronavirus. All 27 member countries can buy the vaccine once it is approved. India recorded its highest single day spike with over 55,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. India breached the 16 lakh cases mark in just two days after reaching the 15 lakh cases mark. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:09Published

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Eid-ul-Adha 2020: SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to wish your loved ones on Bakrid

 This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has marred the Eid celebrations with most places restricting the congregational prayers because of social distancing guidelines...
DNA

Eid-ul-Azha 2020: PM Modi sends Bakrid greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, assures support in COVID fight

 Lauding the steps taken by Hasina govt to deal with the COVID crisis, Modi said he is "confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times."
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jama Masjid set to reopen from June 08 with COVID-19 precautions [Video]

Jama Masjid set to reopen from June 08 with COVID-19 precautions

Delhi's famous Jama Masjid is all set to reopen after almost 3 months in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed to reopen religious places amid the pandemic from June 08...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Eid Al-Adha 2020: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid

 Devotees on Saturday morning offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
DNA Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Taliban, Afghan Government Declare Three-Day Cease-Fire During Eid Holiday

 (RFE/RL) -- The Taliban and Afghan government have announced a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday starting on July 31, as the United States...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •MENAFN.comBelfast Telegraph

Nigeria: Muslims to Hold Eid Prayers in Open Spaces

 [Daily Trust] Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Eid prayers can hold in open spaces in Kaduna State but there will be no celebrations during the forthcoming...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this