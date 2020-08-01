Global  
 

We must stand up to China: Foreign minister S Jaishankar

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
With Indian and Chinese troops locked in a prolonged military standoff, foreign minister S Jaishankar told TOI in an interview on Saturday that “reaching an equilibrium with China is not going to be easy and India must stand its ground”.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Subrahmanyam Jaishankar External Affairs Minister of India, Former Indian diplomat

Australia, China envoys to India spar over South China Sea

 On Thursday, the Australian envoy in a readout of his meeting with foreign minister S Jaishankar said about the situation on the LAC, “Australia opposes any..
IndiaTimes
S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Railways [Video]

S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Railways

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off 10 diesel locomotives on July 27. The locomotives were handed over by the Indian Railways to Bangladesh Railways through video conferencing. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "These locomotives will be useful in handling the growing train operations between India and Bangladesh. To suit the Bangladesh railways environment and ensure the usability of these locomotives, they have been modified to suit your conditions. India and Bangladesh have come a long way in the last few years."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

