We must stand up to China: Foreign minister S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Railways



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off 10 diesel locomotives on July 27. The locomotives were handed over by the Indian Railways to Bangladesh Railways through video conferencing. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "These locomotives will be useful in handling the growing train operations between India and Bangladesh. To suit the Bangladesh railways environment and ensure the usability of these locomotives, they have been modified to suit your conditions. India and Bangladesh have come a long way in the last few years."

