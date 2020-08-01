|
We must stand up to China: Foreign minister S Jaishankar
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
With Indian and Chinese troops locked in a prolonged military standoff, foreign minister S Jaishankar told TOI in an interview on Saturday that “reaching an equilibrium with China is not going to be easy and India must stand its ground”.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar External Affairs Minister of India, Former Indian diplomat
Australia, China envoys to India spar over South China SeaOn Thursday, the Australian envoy in a readout of his meeting with foreign minister S Jaishankar said about the situation on the LAC, “Australia opposes any..
IndiaTimes
S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh Railways
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
