Raksha Bandhan 2020: Stand for honour of women, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday urged people to pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and the society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow...
