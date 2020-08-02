Raksha Bandhan 2020: Stand for honour of women, says President Ram Nath Kovind
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () President Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday urged people to pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and the society.
"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow...
Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally...
The President, Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan flagged off Red Cross Relief Material for people affected by flood and COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister and..
