With Lord Hanuman's blessings, 'bhumi pujan' will end 166-year-old dispute

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sanitization drive conducted at Hanuman Garhi Temple ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya



Ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya is being sanitized. Temple priest said, "PM Modi will first visit Hanuman Garhi temple and offer prayers before.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published 2 days ago Ram Temple | 'PM Modi shouldn't attend bhoomi pujan as Prime Minister': Asaduddin Owaisi



AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 in his official capacity, but can.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:11 Published 1 week ago Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ayodhya Ram Temple



Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered a gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He offered the gold brick to use it in the construction.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this