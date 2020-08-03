With Lord Hanuman's blessings, 'bhumi pujan' will end 166-year-old dispute
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Lord Hanuman is said to be the protector of Ayodhya and Ram devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he comes to Ayodhya on Wednesday for 'bhumi pujan', will first offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple.
According to Mahant Raju Das, chief priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, "The Prime Minister will offer prayers for about...
'Nishan Puja' was concluded at Hanumangarhi Temple in UP's Ayodhya on August 04. It was conducted to please the deity before the formal commencement of the construction of Ram Temple. The tradition of conducting 'Nishan Puja' at the Hanumangarhi temple is nearly 1700 years old. Lord Hanuman is...
Ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya is being sanitized. Temple priest said, "PM Modi will first visit Hanuman Garhi temple and offer prayers before..
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 in his official capacity, but can..
Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered a gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He offered the gold brick to use it in the construction..
