COVID-19 cases in India cross 20 lakh with highest single-day spike of 62,538 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Registering over 60,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time, India's COVID-19 tally galloped past 20 lakh on Friday, while the number of recoveries surged to 13.78 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 tally had crossed 19 lakh just two days back. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to...


