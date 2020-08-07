Global  
 

COVID-19 cases in India cross 20 lakh with highest single-day spike of 62,538

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Registering over 60,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time, India's COVID-19 tally galloped past 20 lakh on Friday, while the number of recoveries surged to 13.78 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 tally had crossed 19 lakh just two days back. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to...
