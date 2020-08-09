Big push for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence, India to embargo import of 101 items: Rajnath Singh
Sunday, 9 August 2020 () The Ministry of Defence will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday, while stating it as a big step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliance) in defence. In a series of tweets, he made some major...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:07Published
As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25Published
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on July 27. Prabowo Subianto was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Indonesian Defence Minister inspected Guard of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published