Big push for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence, India to embargo import of 101 items: Rajnath Singh Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The Ministry of Defence will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday, while stating it as a big step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliance) in defence. In a series of tweets, he made some major... 👓 View full article

