Independence Day 2020: This scheme may feature in PM Modi's I-Day speech

DNA Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on August 15, India's 74th Independence Day, from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In his speech, PM Modi is expected to include 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
