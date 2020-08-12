Krishna Janmashtami 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on auspicious occasion

Hindus and Muslims unite for ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya



"Hinduism and Islam are both manifestations of the divine spirit. The call for the prayers is given in the mosque and the bell rings to the divine glory in the temples". These words of Chhatrapati Shivaji are best reflection of the bond that Hindus and Muslims have been sharing for ages. Recently, at the historic ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh, this bond got much more strengthened when prominent Muslims registered their presence at the event.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:45 Published on January 1, 1970