Krishna Janmashtami 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on auspicious occasion

DNA Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Among the pantheon of Hindu Gods that are worshipped by Hindu devotees and celebrated through rituals and festivals, Janmashtami is a festival dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Krishna.
Video Credit: ANI
News video: Nepal's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, keeps Janmasthmi celebrations minimal

Nepal's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, keeps Janmasthmi celebrations minimal

 Nepal's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, wore a deserted look on Krishna Janmashtami due to COVID-19 pandemic. Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square of Nepal's Lalitpur witnessed fewer devotees on this auspicious occasion. Few devotees came to temple and worshipped Lord Krishna from...

Ram Nath Kovind - 14th and current President of India

President Kovind speaks to Sharmistha, inquires about her father Pranab Mukherjee's health

 President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday spoke to Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee and inquired about the health of her father Pranab Mukherjee, who is..
IndiaTimes

President Ram Nath Kovind honours 202 freedom fighters on Quit India Day anniversary

 President Ram Nath Kovind honoured 202 freedom fighters across the country on Sunday on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Quit India Day, a statement..
IndiaTimes

President Ram Nath Kovind remembers freedom fighters on Quit India movement anniversary

 "On the 78th anniversary of #QuitIndiaMovement, we gratefully remember millions of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence. Their..
IndiaTimes

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles loss of lives in Vijayawada fire

 "Struck with grief after hearing tragic news about COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada where an accidental fire caused loss of lives. My thoughts and prayers are..
IndiaTimes

Krishna Janmashtami - Hindu holiday commemorating the birth of the deity Krishna

Watch: 'Mangal abhishek' performed at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple [Video]

Watch: 'Mangal abhishek' performed at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple

On the occasion of Janmashtami, 'Mangal abhishek' was performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on August 12. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is being celebrated in the country as Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 and 12.

Credit: ANI
Devotees celebrate Janmashtami across country [Video]

Devotees celebrate Janmashtami across country

Priests and 'sevadars' celebrated Krishna Janmashtami at Nand Bhavan Temple in Nandgaon in Mathura. Only priests and 'sevadars' celebrated the Krishna Janmashtami here, as temple is closed for public in view of coronavirus. 'Mangala Aarti' also performed on the occasion early in the morning. Large part of the country celebrated Janmashtami. In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, devotees offered prayers at Panchmata Temple. In Delhi, devotees offered prayers at Birla Mandir. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami.

Credit: ANI
Krishna Janmashtami: Devotees offer prayers, sing devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple [Video]

Krishna Janmashtami: Devotees offer prayers, sing devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

As the country is dipped in the festive mood, devotees offered prayers and sang devotional songs at ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in the national capital. They danced to the tunes of devotional songs. Meanwhile, priests of Noida's ISKCON Temple also offered prayers and celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with religious zeal. Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated in the country on August 11 and 12.

Credit: ANI

Krishna - Major deity in Hinduism

Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare [Video]

Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare

Priests and their family members offered prayers at Radha Krishna Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. They were seen celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna with great enthusiasm. They were seen singing 'bhanjan' inside the temple premise. The temple was decked up on the occasion. Some devotees offer prayers outside the temple as public entry is prohibited in view of COVID-19. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11 and 12 across the country.

Credit: ANI

Hinduism - Religion and way of life

SC gives equal inheritance right to daughters from 1956

 Putting the last nail on male primacy in division of Hindu ancestral property, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment on Tuesday cleared the legal cobwebs to..
IndiaTimes
Hindus and Muslims unite for ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

Hindus and Muslims unite for ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

"Hinduism and Islam are both manifestations of the divine spirit. The call for the prayers is given in the mosque and the bell rings to the divine glory in the temples". These words of Chhatrapati Shivaji are best reflection of the bond that Hindus and Muslims have been sharing for ages. Recently, at the historic ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh, this bond got much more strengthened when prominent Muslims registered their presence at the event.

Credit: ANI

Preparations for Janmashtami are underway at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura [Video]

Preparations for Janmashtami are underway at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Krishna Janmashtami would be celebrated at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura without devotees. This will be the first time in the history that no devotees will be present..

Credit: ANI
Watch: GC Murmu takes oath as new CAG [Video]

Watch: GC Murmu takes oath as new CAG

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to GC Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. GC Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Murmu stepped down as the..

Credit: ANI
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information..

Credit: HT Digital Content

Daughters have coparcenary rights even if their parents died before enforcement of Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act: SC
newKerala.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

There’s Nothing Inappropriate About BJP And RSS Being The Same – OpEd

 In the 16^th century the Mughals, or Moguls, invaded India, stayed and then started the spread of the Islamic religion in the country. Some Hindu families were...
Eurasia Review


