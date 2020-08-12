Global  
 

From Anand Mahindra to Priyanka Chopra, Indians celebrate Senator Kamala Harris' democratic nomination as VP

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. In India, Harris' nomination stirred social media. Well-known business tycoons and celebrities in India...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kamala Harris is Biden's VP pick

Kamala Harris is Biden's VP pick 02:08

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California

Where Kamala Harris stands on the issues

 The California senator has a long record as a prosecutor and U.S. senator.
CBS News

Kamala Harris nomination moment of pride for Indians: OPS

 The nomination of US senator Kamala Harris, who has her connections with Chennai, as the vice- presidential running mate for the American Presidential elections..
IndiaTimes
Who is Kamala Harris? [Video]

Who is Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris has been picked by Joe Biden as his running mate for the USpresidential election. We take a look at California's former attorney general.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

AP Top Stories August 12 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 12th: Kamala Harris to appear with Joe Biden; Rep. Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary; D.A. says certain Portland..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Biden opens up 11-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election: Biden opens up 11-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

You have to win first: What Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris tells us about Biden

 By choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden signals that he doesn't want to rock the boat in this campaign, and he doesn't hold a grudge.
USATODAY.com

Indian people Indian people Nationality

Vande Bharat Mission: One million stranded Indians returned home; over 130,000 people flown to various countries

 "Nearly one million stranded Indians have returned through various modes under VBM and more than 130K have flown to various countries. Driven by the aspirations..
DNA

118 Indians return home from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border

 As per government records, 495 Pakistani citizens have left India and 722 Indians returned home since the lockdown was imposed.
DNA

Overwhelming majority of rural Indians satisfied with Modi govt's steps to fight Covid-19: Survey

 An overwhelming majority of rural Indians are satisfied with the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government as well as state governments to fight the Covid-19..
IndiaTimes
18 dead after plane skids off runway in southern India [Video]

18 dead after plane skids off runway in southern India

A flight carrying Indians stranded abroad by coronavirus skidded off a runwayand split in half, killing at least 18 people. More than 120 other people wereinjured, 15 of them critically, when the plane cracked into two pieces whilelanding in Kerala in heavy rain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

What is the filibuster and why should we care: An investigation

 President Obama called for eliminating the legislative filibuster last month, which could occur if Democrats retake the Senate.
CBS News
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger [Video]

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Indian actress and singer

'Historic U-turn', says Union minister on Priyanka's comments on Ram Temple

 Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday hit out at the Congress saying the party that denied the existence of Lord Ram is now signing his praise after..
IndiaTimes
Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes [Video]

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'. Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field. Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask. Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival. Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

Anand Mahindra Anand Mahindra Indian businessman, born 1955


California California State in the western United States

Coronavirus live updates: Scientists say new nasal spray can help fight COVID; college football season in shambles; Texas passes 500K cases

 Scientists in California develop say their nasal spray "AeroNabs" can help against COVID. Texas surpasses 500K cases. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate [Video]

'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate for the US Presidential polls scheduled for later this year. President Donald Trump said he was 'a little surprised' that Democratic challenger Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying she had been 'nasty' to the former vice president in primary debates. 'I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly,' Trump said during a briefing at the White House. Trump also attacked Harris for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate confirmation hearings to join the Supreme Court. Harris has now become the first Black woman and first Asian-American on a major party presidential ticket. She is known to be an aggressive campaigner and has won statewide elections three times in California. She built her early career as district attorney of San Francisco and was elected as the state’s attorney general. Watch this video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:56Published

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Vista Equity Partner CEO talks race, COVID [Video]

Vista Equity Partner CEO talks race, COVID

Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published
America's richest Black man talks race and COVID [Video]

America's richest Black man talks race and COVID

Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate [Video]

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate

Joe Biden, the Presidential candidate, has picked India-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate for the elections. Biden announced the news on Tuesday. Harris is a daughter of Indian and American immigrants. Announcing the news, Biden said Harris is one of the country’s finest public servants. Harris is the first Asian-American on a major presidential ticket. Harris herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She is also the first African American of a major party and only the third woman yet to run for that office, after Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin. The 55-year-old first time senator from California is the daughter of Indian mother from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. The parents separated when Harris and her younger sister Maya Harris were still very young.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:52Published

More than 100 Black leaders and celebrities urge Biden to pick Black woman as VP

 More than 100 prominent Black American men called on Monday for Joe Biden to pick a Black woman as his running mate, as the former vice president closes in on..
WorldNews

