Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris’ Family In India Rejoices Over VP Pick

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris’ Family In India Rejoices Over VP PickBy Anjana Pasricha

Waking up at 5 a.m. to see a message of “congratulations” flash on his phone and then reading the news that his niece, Kamala Harris, had been picked by presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate was a moment of pride and elation for Gopalan Balachandran....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update

Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update 06:21

 India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer, says report. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris [Video]

Trump ran Obama economy 'into the ground': Harris

Now presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday came out swinging against President Donald Trump, but had an optimistic outlook for America, vowing to work "for the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as running mate [Video]

Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as running mate

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hold first event together as 2020 Democratic ticket.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 34:56Published
Raw Video: Joe Biden Introduces Sen. Kamala Harris As Running Mate [Video]

Raw Video: Joe Biden Introduces Sen. Kamala Harris As Running Mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden introduced Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate during an event in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday. (8/12/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 17:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris’ Family in India Rejoices Over VP Pick  

 Harris’s pick for US vice president seen as yet another milestone in journey of people of Indian heritage
VOA News


Tweets about this

PhakamaniMoyo

..pk marshal.. RT @ProfJNMoyo: "How Kamala Harris Indian family shaped her political career" @latimes 25 October 2019 Kamala Harris lived in #Lusaka when… 6 seconds ago

socorro51

Maria Silva RT @nprpolitics: Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate is being hailed as "a moment of pride" in India. Harris' mothe… 5 minutes ago

helensbiggamble

Helen RT @PettyLupone: Kamala Harris’ Family in India Rejoices Over VP Pick   | Voice of America - English https://t.co/BrdvJll04L 10 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Kamala Harris’ Family In India Rejoices Over VP Pick https://t.co/EzrYXNqVYH 22 minutes ago

DeaRiley

DeaRiley🇺🇸 #MAGA #Trump2020 #KAG #KAG2020 #Trump RT @PatrickFrench: Kamala Harris: a father from Jamaica, a mother from India. Say what you like about the US, and many people say it 8 time… 52 minutes ago

antobman

Antobman @shelleymorganm2 @Kamunt @DrShayPhD @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden This showing in Twitter but Kamala Harris family. I Thi… https://t.co/O9hoziZ27R 57 minutes ago

musulmanfrance

musulmandefrance RT @npratc: Many Indians are celebrating Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate in what many say is a "moment of pride" for… 1 hour ago

SameeraKhan

sameera khan @grumpybirdieS This is a shameless lie. Kamala Harris has family connections to the Congress Party (Modi’s oppositi… https://t.co/5gwnhZgxMN 1 hour ago