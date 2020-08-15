|
Independence Day 2020: UAE-based teacher creates portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using 5,000 recycled buttons
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
To mark India's 74th Independence Day, an Indian teacher based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a beautiful portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, using 5,000 recycled buttons, as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.
