Independence Day 2020: UAE-based teacher creates portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using 5,000 recycled buttons

DNA Saturday, 15 August 2020
To mark India's 74th Independence Day, an Indian teacher based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a beautiful portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, using 5,000 recycled buttons, as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi 15:14

 BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that the secular essence of the country is...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published
AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid Covid19 [Video]

AAI celebrates 74th Independence Day with precautions amid Covid19

The Airports Authority of India celebrated 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the capital New Delhi on Sunday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Arvind Singh at the new ATC tower building. Proper social distancing norms were followed throughout the ceremony that was dedicated towards fighting against the pandemic with full might. In his address, Chairman Arvind Singh talked about the efficiency with which the Airports Authority of India delivered its duties during the pandemic. On the occasion, saplings were also planted in the premises of NATS complex to send a message of environment conservation. The programme was webcasted live for employees owing to the restrictions on mass gathering. On the eve of Independence Day, the premises of the Air Traffic Control complex in New Delhi shined bright with the tricolour. The Airport authority of India celebrates Independence Day by hoisting the National flag at all airports across the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published
'Want to be part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan', says Bangladeshi Envoy [Video]

'Want to be part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan', says Bangladeshi Envoy

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mohammad Imran, on August 15 stated that his country wished to part of India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. "I attended Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was very encouraging listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We look forward to strengthening our ties. As India will be 'Atmanirbhar', we also want to be a part of it," Mohammad Imran said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

In a first, LED screens, projectors put up in Srinagar to live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech

 For the first time in the history of independent India, LED screens and projectors were installed in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration at two..
DNA

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day

 The reason that the countrymen are able to live and breathe freely is because of the sacrifice of these great people, Kejriwal said.
DNA
74th I-Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat [Video]

74th I-Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Independence Day. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
Independence Day: Coimbatore artist paints freedom fighters image on small batteries [Video]

Independence Day: Coimbatore artist paints freedom fighters image on small batteries

Ahead of country's 74th Independence Day, artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore painted images of freedom fighters on small batteries. Artist Raja painted images of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda on batteries.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

Day after Israel pact, UAE minister calls to brief Jaishankar on peace pact

 UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday and briefed him on the historic peace..
IndiaTimes

What the peace deal between Israel and United Arab Emirates means for Middle East

 President Trump announced Thursday Israel and the United Arab Emirates have struck a deal to normalize relations. UAE would join Egypt and Jordan as the only..
CBS News
Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal [Video]

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

Father of the Nation honorific title


74th Independence Day: PM Modi remembers sacrifice of freedom fighters [Video]

74th Independence Day: PM Modi remembers sacrifice of freedom fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at the 74th Independence Day on August 15. "Today is the day to express our gratitude to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour. He will shortly address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
Cherished Part Of India's National History Left 'Hanging Out' Of English Letterbox [Video]

Cherished Part Of India's National History Left 'Hanging Out' Of English Letterbox

Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi's glasses are set to be auctioned for more than $19,000 on August 21st, 2020. But that's only because someone opened an envelope found hanging out of a..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump's Israel-UAE peace deal is 'good news,' Dems admit to Bill Maher

 "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday offered some rare praise for President Trump after his administration brokered a peace deal between Israel and the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

Independence Day 2020: UAE-based teacher creates portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using 5,000 recycled buttons

 To mark India's 74th Independence Day, an Indian teacher based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a beautiful portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, using 5,000 recycled...
DNA Also reported by •WorldNews

President Trump Announcing Normalization Of Relations Between Israel And The United Arab Emirates – Press Conference

President Trump Announcing Normalization Of Relations Between Israel And The United Arab Emirates – Press Conference THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. This is very important. This is a big event. And I want to just congratulate all of the people standing behind me...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.comDaily Caller

