India's Covid-19 testing crosses 3 crore mark: Health ministry
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low," Union health ministry tweeted. "Aggressive testing leads to early identification and isolation of Covid-19 positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the fatality rate down," it added.
