Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's Covid-19 testing crosses 3 crore mark: Health ministry

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low," Union health ministry tweeted. "Aggressive testing leads to early identification and isolation of Covid-19 positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the fatality rate down," it added.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

With 57,982 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26 lakh mark [Video]

With 57,982 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26 lakh mark

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 26 lakh mark on August 17. The spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths were reported in the country in last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in country rose to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases and 50,921 deaths. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,00,41,400 samples tested up to Aug 16 for COVID-19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly pooja, devotees barred [Video]

Watch: Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly pooja, devotees barred

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened on Sunday for the monthly five- day pooja for the Malayalam month of Chingam. However, only priests are allowed in the premises and inside the temple as there is a bar on devotees due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The temple will remain open till August 21 and only the usual rituals will be conducted, the Travancore Devaswom Board said. The temple board has already asked devotees to carry Covid-19 negative certificates when they visit the shrine for darshan during the over two month-long pilgrim season that begins from November 16. While the Central government had eased restrictions for religious places, many chose to delay the reopening in view of the rise in cases in their respective states. Kerala on Sunday itself reported over 1,500 Covid-19 cases for the fourth straight day, taking the tally to 44,415. 53 of the fresh cases are among health workers. Active cases in the state stand at 15,310 while over 28,000 people have recovered from Covid in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

Coronavirus Covid-19: Why 'that' Facebook post spread like wildfire

 "Seen this?"Those were probably two words that countless Kiwis read over the weekend, when a friend or family member forwarded them a hyper-viral, now notorious..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: India records more than 63,000 cases in 24 hours, death toll nears 50 thousand|Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus: India records more than 63,000 cases in 24 hours, death toll nears 50 thousand|Oneindia

As India continues to reel under the Coronavirus pandemic, India recorded over 63,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 25.89 lakh cases the Union Health Ministry..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:41Published
COVID-19 Hospitalizations In New York Drop For 3rd Straight Day [Video]

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In New York Drop For 3rd Straight Day

Coronavirus hospitalization in New York State is at the lowest number since March 17.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published
3 COVID vaccines in trial, to be produced at large scale post approval: PM Modi [Video]

3 COVID vaccines in trial, to be produced at large scale post approval: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation at the 74th Independence Day on August 15 informed that country has three potential vaccines in testing stages. "Today three vaccines are in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Patient has booze party at Covid care centre in Ahmedabad

 In the wee hours of Saturday, Vastrapur cops raided Ginger Hotel, a Covid care centre in Bodakdev to apprehend two friends, including one Covid patient, having a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in managed isolation at Rydges Hotel alarmed at mistake made about confirmed virus case

Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in managed isolation at Rydges Hotel alarmed at mistake made about confirmed virus case A returning Kiwi in managed isolation at Rydges was alarmed to learn a positive case of Covid in the hotel yesterday was an error. The man who doesn't want to be...
New Zealand Herald

Canada: New COVID Law Allows Delays In Trade Remedy Proceedings, Risks WTO Violations - Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

 On July 27, Canada's Bill C-20, An Act respecting further COVID-19 measures, became law. Buried in Bill C-20, beneath changes to Canada's emergency fiscal...
Mondaq


Tweets about this