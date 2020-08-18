Satya Pal Malik appointed Meghalaya governor

'CM's remark highly improper, never said anything against media': Goa Governor



The Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik on July 16 said that he had never said anything against media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has quoted him wrong. "I have never said anything against media. The truth is media is our strength. I got information from media, rather from the government. I called meeting on COVID situation on the base of media reports for correction, Chief Minister's statement is highly improper," said Satya Pal Malik while speaking to ANI. It is noted that Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant had quoted the Governor saying he is concerned about the negative and incorrect news. Sawant reportedly made this statement while speaking to reporters after a review meeting chaired by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting was attended by CM Sawant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.

Credit: ANI