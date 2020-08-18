Satya Pal Malik appointed Meghalaya governor

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Governor of MaharashtraBhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to discharge the functions of Goa governor in addition to his own duties, the communique said. Malik takes over from Roy, who completed his five-year tenure by serving as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.
The Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik on July 16 said that he had never said anything against media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has quoted him wrong. "I have never said anything against media. The truth is media is our strength. I got information from media, rather from the government. I called meeting on COVID situation on the base of media reports for correction, Chief Minister's statement is highly improper," said Satya Pal Malik while speaking to ANI. It is noted that Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant had quoted the Governor saying he is concerned about the negative and incorrect news. Sawant reportedly made this statement while speaking to reporters after a review meeting chaired by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting was attended by CM Sawant, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.
A massive landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday. Landslide took place at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur city. Landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall. Traffic movement in the area has Been disrupted and an operation to clear the route is underway, officials said. No injuries were reported due to the calamity. On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall. Badrinath highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi. The road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh. "Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted.
Himachal Pradesh's Garo Hills witnessed surge in water levels due to heavy rains, which have caused flood like situations in many parts. Several villages have been submerged in water, which has affected lives of the people. Surging floodwater affected over 175 villages in the plain-belt of Garo Hills. The flood situation has worsened due to the backflow of Brahmaputra river. The district administration has set up 22 relief camps and taking care of the people there.
Actor Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case. "We met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case and demanded CBI inquiry in the case, the Governor also suggested the same," said Shekhar Suman. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.
India's COVID deaths crossed 50,000 mark on August 17. On August 17, the national capital reported 18 deaths with 787 new COVID infections. Southern state, Tamil Nadu recorded 120 deaths with 5,890 infections taking total number of cases to over 3 lakh. 115 deaths and over 6000 COVID cases were witnessed in Karnataka. Meanwhile, positive cases in Maharashtra rose to over 6 lakh with 8,493 new cases and 228 deaths.
At least one person died, and three were seriously injured after a fire broke out at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Maharashtra's Palghar on August 17. Fire tenders are on spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."
India's COVID-19 tally crossed 15 lakh on July 29. However, country's death rate dips to 2.23% while the recovery rate stood at 64.51%. Recovered cases in Goa reached 3, 784 while the total death toll is 39. With 2, 094 discharged cases and 41 deaths on July 29, West Bengal's cumulative figures of discharged and deaths stand at 44, 116 and 1, 490 respectively. Total number of cases in the state is now at 65,258. Maharashtra's COVID tally crossed the 4 lakh mark on July 29 however recovery rate in the state is at 59.84%. So far 2,39,755 patients have been recovered in the state. Along with this Gujarat has also reported 43,195 discharged patients and 2,396 deaths till July 29. Coronavirus tally is on the rise in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka with 56527 and 64442 active cases respectively. As recovery rate continues to increase, Government of India issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29.
The rubber industry in Tripura is going through uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the demands for scrap natural rubber have gone down. "I am unable to sell products like before as market condition is poor. There is uncertainty now," Josy Joseph, In-charge of a rubber compressing unit told ANI. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tripura stands at 3,862.
People rushed to the markets to make purchases ahead of the three-day total lockdown in Tripura. They went to market to buy essential items. The total lockdown to be imposed in the entire state from 5 am 27th July to 5 am on 30th July. Tripura has reported 1642 active cases of coronavirus as of today.