Subramanian Swamy hails Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'CBI jay ho'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
 BJP Rajya Sabha MP *Subramanian Swamy* hailed the Supreme Courts order for a *CBI* probe into the mysterious suicidal death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy took to Twitter and wrote: "CBI jay ho".



CBI jay ho

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 19, 2020The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of...
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case 03:05

 The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case. On the other hand Manushi Chillar has already bagged her second film opposite Vicky Kaushal. For more...

