Subramanian Swamy hails Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'CBI jay ho'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () BJP Rajya Sabha MP *Subramanian Swamy* hailed the Supreme Courts order for a *CBI* probe into the mysterious suicidal death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy took to Twitter and wrote: "CBI jay ho".
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 19, 2020The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of...
The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case. On the other hand Manushi Chillar has already bagged her second film opposite Vicky Kaushal. For more...
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant..
Director Rumi Jaffery reached ED office in Mumbai on August 20. Rumi Jaffery had offered a film to Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, ED questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering matter. Sushant..