103 dignitaries condemn statements against Supreme Court verdict in Prashant Bhushan case

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
After the* Supreme Court *held advocate *Prashant Bhushan* guilty of contempt for making derogatory remarks against the judiciary via two tweets, a group of 103 prominent citizens, including former High Court judges, retired senior police officers, retired IAS and IFS officers, and army officers have condemned the statements by...
