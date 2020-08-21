Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Artists make eco-friendly idols from cow dung in Gujarat

Friday, 21 August 2020
Ahead of *Ganesha Chaturthi,* an organisation based in *Gujarat*'s Vadodara has made eco-friendly 'Vedic Ganesha idols' for the occasion.

Mukesh Gupta, the Director of Kamdhenu Gau Amrita said that the eco-friendly Ganesha idols would benefit the environment as they can be dissolved in water or be used as fertilisers.

"With...
