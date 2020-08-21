Global  
 

Postpone NEET, or it may lead to suicides: Subramanian Swamy to PM Modi

Mid-Day Friday, 21 August 2020
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) till Diwali, and warned of suicides by youths otherwise.

In his "urgent letter" to Modi, Swamy said: "Holding...
