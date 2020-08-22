Global  
 

India crosses crucial milestone of testing over 10 lakh people in a day

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Keeping its commitment of exponentially increasing daily Covid-19 tests, India has crossed a significant milestone of testing more than 10 lakh samples in a day, taking the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crore, Union health ministry said. Of the total of 10,23,836 samples tested on Friday, around 3.8 lakh samples were tested through rapid antigen tests, sources said.
