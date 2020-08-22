India crosses crucial milestone of testing over 10 lakh people in a day

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Covid-19: India records biggest single-day spike with 69,652 cases in 24 hours | OneindiaNews 01:47 No signs of the pandemic coming to an end as India registered the biggest single day jump in the Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours. India logged 69,652 cases in 1 day which is the highest till date, taking the total no. of cases to 28,36,926. The death toll mounted to 53,866 as 977 people died in the...