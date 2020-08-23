Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Nil import of Made-in-China Ganpati idols this year, says CAIT
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday said that the import of 'Made-in-China' Ganesh idols has been nil this year. Speaking on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said: "Every year about 30 crore idols of Lord Ganesh are purchased across country."
A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...
Nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with much zeal. Devotees are visiting temples and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Priests are perform 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning face masks..
Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and..
