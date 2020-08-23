Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Nil import of Made-in-China Ganpati idols this year, says CAIT

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday said that the import of 'Made-in-China' Ganesh idols has been nil this year. Speaking on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said: "Every year about 30 crore idols of Lord Ganesh are purchased across country."



Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol 02:24

 A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...

