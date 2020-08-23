|
Listen to 'students ke mann ki baat' about NEET, JEE and arrive at acceptable solution: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13. "Today lakhs of students are saying something. The GOI must listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," the Congress leader said in a tweet.
