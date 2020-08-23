Listen to 'students ke mann ki baat' about NEET, JEE and arrive at acceptable solution: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC



Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have approached the top court against the August 17 order. The National Testing agency has given a directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13. Congress workers protested outside the Ministry of Education office and some were even detained by the police. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged the government to have consultations with students and then arrive at a consensus on the issue. Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also convened a meeting with Chief Ministers of opposition ruled states to deliberate on the matter. The government on the other hand has maintained that students and parents want the examinations to be held as per schedule. There have been calls from different sections to postpone the examinations in view of the Covid pandemic. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58 Published on January 1, 1970