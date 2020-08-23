Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Listen to 'students ke mann ki baat' about NEET, JEE and arrive at acceptable solution: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13. "Today lakhs of students are saying something. The GOI must listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," the Congress leader said in a tweet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: On NEET & JEE, Education Minister explains why it will go as scheduled | Oneindia News

On NEET & JEE, Education Minister explains why it will go as scheduled | Oneindia News 01:27

 After the Centre's decision to go ahead with medical and engineering entrance exams amid Covid-19 came under criticism from some quarters, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the decision was taken because parents and students wanted it. Precautions will be taken during exams to minimize...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joint Entrance Examination – Main Examination for admission to engineering colleges in India

‘Majority students want NEET & JEE as per schedule’: IIT director speaks out [Video]

‘Majority students want NEET & JEE as per schedule’: IIT director speaks out

A massive row has started over conducting the JEE & NEET exams amid the Covid pandemic. The opposition parties are holding protests to corner the Modi government over the issue. Six non-BJP ruled states have also approached the top court seeking a delay in the examinations. They argue that it is unsafe to conduct exams amid pandemic and many students themselves are under quarantine and will miss the examinations. The government though has been adamant, the number of admit cards downloaded by students to claim that students are themselves in favour of holding exams. In Focus today, Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad spoke to Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee to understand what the students really want. Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi also throws light on the implications that any further delay could have on the future of the students of the country. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 on September 13 and JEE Main examinations between September 1-6. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:46Published
Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET [Video]

Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Congress has organised nationwide protests demanding to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET which are scheduled to be held in September. In Delhi, Congress staged protest outside Shastri Bhawan. In Tamil Nadu, Congress workers staged protest in Chennai. National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Karnataka wing staged protest at Race Course Road in Bengaluru. Several NSUI members were detained by police in Ahmedabad during the protest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot [Video]

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest. "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India

NEET, JEE 2020: Students urge CJI Bobde to postpone exams on humanitarian grounds amid COVID-19

 Two students have approached the Supreme Court through a letter petition to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde seeking postponement of National Eligibility..
DNA
NEET, JEE must be conducted on time: CM Chouhan [Video]

NEET, JEE must be conducted on time: CM Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that NEET and JEE must be conducted on time. "NEET and JEE examinations must be conducted on time so that one year of our students doesn't get wasted. It is about their future," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said, "We have decided to defer all the inflated electricity bills. Next month, people will receive only one month bill."Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET are scheduled to be held in September.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC

Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan have approached the top court against the August 17 order. The National Testing agency has given a directive to conduct JEE from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13. Congress workers protested outside the Ministry of Education office and some were even detained by the police. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi urged the government to have consultations with students and then arrive at a consensus on the issue. Earlier, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also convened a meeting with Chief Ministers of opposition ruled states to deliberate on the matter. The government on the other hand has maintained that students and parents want the examinations to be held as per schedule. There have been calls from different sections to postpone the examinations in view of the Covid pandemic. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

BJP controls WhatsApp, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

 Rahul Gandhi shared a news report and claimed that WhatsApp is under control of the Indian Government as it needs its approval for payments services.
DNA

Listen to students, take decision after consensus: Rahul to govt on NEET, JEE

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the government to hold a conversation with students over the issue of conducting NEET and JEE amid the coronavirus..
IndiaTimes

Congress launches nationwide protest against Centre's desicion to conduct NEET, JEE exams amid COVID-19

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges the Centre to listen to the students and then arrive at a consensus.
DNA

Undergraduate education Undergraduate education Academic programs up to the level of a bachelor's degree

Punjab CM suggests conducting NEET, JEE exams online amidst uproar by students, opposition against Centre's decision

 JEE Mains exam 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6, while the NEET (UG) exam 2020 will be held on September 13.
DNA

SC rejects plea for NEET centres overseas, asks Centre to allow students to come via Vande Bharat flights

 The Supreme Court of India, today, declined to pass a direction to Centre to hold National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2020 at..
DNA

NEET UG 2020: Supreme Court refuses to direct holding entrance exams abroad, asks to allow students to come via flights

 The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass a direction to the Central government to hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG)..
DNA

Postponing NEET will be 'drastic deviation' from calendar, may affect students' future: Medical Council of India

 The Medical Council of India has submitted before the Supreme Court that the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG)..
DNA

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

US military refuses to play role in presidential vote

 WASHINGTON: The US armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote, the top US military officer told Congress in..
WorldNews

As another article alleges BJP bias in Facebook, Cong writes to Zuckerberg seeking details of probe

 With a report in Time magazine alleging Facebook-BJP nexus, following a similar article by Wall Street Journal, Congress Saturday demanded a JPC investigation..
IndiaTimes

No More In-Person Election Briefings for Congress, Intelligence Chief Says

 Lawmakers in both parties worry the move will block their ability to question and test intelligence assessments when they are crucial to ensuring that foreign..
NYTimes.com

Al Sharpton speaks at the 2020 March on Washington

 Rev. Al Sharpton called on Congress to pass new voting rights protections as he addressed the crowd at the 2020 March on Washington. "We did not just come today..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Sonu Sood to help students appearing for NEET, JEE exams [Video]

Sonu Sood to help students appearing for NEET, JEE exams

In another heartwarming gesture, Actor Sonu Sood now has extended his support to students who are appearing for their NEET, JEE exams.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published
JEE, NEET 2020: 'Centre has taken decision in haste', says CM Soren [Video]

JEE, NEET 2020: 'Centre has taken decision in haste', says CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 28 said on JEE, NEET 2020 said that Centre is least worried about COVID-19 and decision has been taken in haste. CM Soren has opposed Centre's decision..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Congress protests against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams, says 'listen to students' | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress protests against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams, says 'listen to students' | Oneindia News

As the chorus grows for the postponement of the NEET and JEE Main entrance exams, The opposition Congress party staged a nationwide protest today against the entrance exams scheduled for early..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this