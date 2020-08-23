Address concerns of JEE, NEET students, find an `acceptable solution`: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (August 23) urged the government to listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of students and address the concerns of those students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations. It is to be noted that NEET is scheduled on September 13 and JEE-Mains will be held from September 1-6.
