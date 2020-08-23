Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu urges parties for consensus on women's reservation
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Calling for a national movement for women's empowerment and to ensure that no girl child is left out of school, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged all political parties to reach a consensus on providing reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures.
