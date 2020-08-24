Section of Congress demands Rahul Gandhi's return as party president Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.



While two dozen Congress leaders including some... 👓 View full article

