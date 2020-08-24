Global  
 

Section of Congress demands Rahul Gandhi's return as party president

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

While two dozen Congress leaders including some...
