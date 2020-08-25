Global  
 

Sorry if we hurt Sonia Gandhi's feelings:Veerappa Moily

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The former Karnataka chief minister asserted that none of 23 leaders have any intention to leave the Congress. "We have never questioned the leadership of Soniaji," Moily told in an interview, a day after the Congress Working Committee in a meeting prompted by the letter unanimously resolved to strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way.
News video: Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News 01:08

 In response to the letter by 20 Congress leaders to Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeking an introspection and highlighting the leadership issues in the Party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that she wouldn't remain the Congress President and that all of them should get together and find...

