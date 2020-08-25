Sorry if we hurt Sonia Gandhi's feelings:Veerappa Moily

‘World is beginning to laugh’: Sanjay Jha slams leadership crisis in Congress



Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha lashed out at the Congress part for failing to appoint a leader at the helm even a year after the humiliating 2019 Lok Sabha polls loss. Responding to the the CWC meet on Monday deciding to retain Sonia Gandhi as interim president, Jha said that it seems as if the Congress is suggesting that it has no leader who can take charge of the party apart from the Gandhis. The suspended Congress leader said that it is time that leaders are made accountable and sought a ‘perform or perish’ policy in the Congress party. Jha slammed unilateral decisions by some leaders on key issues and said that the Congress can only win elections if the party workers are motivated and said that at this point there is no hunger in the party to win. Jha said that Congress needs a leader who is accessible and is able to boost the morale of the workers on the ground. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:53 Published on January 1, 1970