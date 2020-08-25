|
Sorry if we hurt Sonia Gandhi's feelings:Veerappa Moily
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The former Karnataka chief minister asserted that none of 23 leaders have any intention to leave the Congress. "We have never questioned the leadership of Soniaji," Moily told in an interview, a day after the Congress Working Committee in a meeting prompted by the letter unanimously resolved to strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way.
