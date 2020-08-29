Sushant Singh Rajput's sister leaks chat where Rhea, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani talk 'doobie'
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday night shared screenshots of several WhatsApp chats from last year where actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are seen ordering someone to get doobie, which Google defines as cannabis cigarette.
With claims and allegations flying thick and strong against actor Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput case taking a new turn everyday, Now Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to show the crowd gathered inside her building compound. She asked the Mumbai police to provide them with protection...