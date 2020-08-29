Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister leaks chat where Rhea, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani talk 'doobie'

Mid-Day Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday night shared screenshots of several WhatsApp chats from last year where actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are seen ordering someone to get doobie, which Google defines as cannabis cigarette.

In another conversation, Samuel Miranda sends...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty claims 'threat to life', seeks police protection| Oneindia News

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty claims 'threat to life', seeks police protection| Oneindia News 01:18

 With claims and allegations flying thick and strong against actor Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput case taking a new turn everyday, Now Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to show the crowd gathered inside her building compound. She asked the Mumbai police to provide them with protection...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB [Video]

Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showmik Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Along with Showmik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds [Video]

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published
‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin [Video]

‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin

Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti leaks WhatsApp chats where Rhea Chakraborty orders 'doobie'

 In another conversation from the chats which are from last year, Samuel Miranda sends photographs of 'blueberry kush'. In a still shared over a chat, Siddharth...
DNA

SSR's sister leaks chat of Rhea Chakraborty

 Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday night shared screenshots of several WhatsApp chats from last year where actress Rhea...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this