Pranab Mukherjee: A person who stayed away from modern gadgets, modern lifestyle, late night parties Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

About Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh once told me that he was like Dhrupad Sangeet. If you don't understand Dhrupad or if your ears are not trained to listen to Dhrupad, then it will be difficult for you to enjoy the music.



The analogy with Dhrupad gives the impression that Mukherjee, senior Congress leader...

