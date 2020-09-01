|
Loan moratorium may be extended by two years: Centre tells Supreme Court
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the loan moratorium period may get extended by up to two years in view of the ongoing *COVID-19* pandemic and its impact on the economy.
A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, was hearing two pleas filed Gajender Sharma...
