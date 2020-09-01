Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Loan moratorium may be extended by two years: Centre tells Supreme Court

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the loan moratorium period may get extended by up to two years in view of the ongoing *COVID-19* pandemic and its impact on the economy.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, was hearing two pleas filed Gajender Sharma...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Not intended to disrespect Supreme Court’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict

‘Not intended to disrespect Supreme Court’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict 02:17

 Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said he did not intend to disrespect the Supreme Court or judiciary with his tweets. Bhushan’s comments came during a press conference after the Supreme Court found him guilty of the contempt for his two tweets. The apex court said the tweets were against judiciary and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: CSK bowler and staff members test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK bowler and staff members test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Chennai Super Kings' preparations for the upcoming IPL season have run into complications after it emerged that a bowler and some staff members of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. Ministers..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
NEET & JEE-MAIN: Education minister says that students want exams at any cost | Oneindia News [Video]

NEET & JEE-MAIN: Education minister says that students want exams at any cost | Oneindia News

Education minister says that students want exams at any cost. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to his successor Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published
Punjab CM says that 23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Coronavirus so far | Oneindia News [Video]

Punjab CM says that 23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Coronavirus so far | Oneindia News

With only two days left for the assembly session to start, Twenty-three MLAs and ministers in Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus till today. Six persons were killed and five others injured in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Loan moratorium extendable to two years, Centre tells Supreme Court

 Solicitor General says preliminary talks held with RBI
Hindu Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Supreme Court: Government can't only focus on business and not care about people's plight

 The *Supreme Court* on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for not taking a stand on waiver of interest on interest during the loan moratorium period during a hearing...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

SC slams Centre on loan moratorium

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre for not taking a stand on giving moratorium on charging interest on loan as well as interest on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this