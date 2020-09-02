Global  
 

Online battleground: India bans 118 more apps, including PUBG

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 2 September 2020
As border tensions between India and China escalated yet again, the government on Wednesday mounted a fresh strike on Chinese and Chinese-controlled apps, banning as many as 118 new apps for engaging in activities “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”
