Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP MLA backs Kangana Ranaut against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has criticised Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking actress Kangana Ranaut not to return to Mumbai, and extended support to the actress.

"Again deplorable comment from a ShivSena leader. #MVA has resorted to selfish pressure tactics on Mum Police denying justice to #SSR Their aim is to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kangana: 'Why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?'

Kangana: 'Why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?' 01:13

 Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. #KanganaRanaut #SanjayRaut

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case [Video]

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:02Published
Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:33Published
‘Spoke about WHO, didn’t disrespect doctors’: Raut on ‘compounder’ comment [Video]

‘Spoke about WHO, didn’t disrespect doctors’: Raut on ‘compounder’ comment

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra has written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Vankaih Naidu over the alleged "derogatory statements" issued against doctors and the World..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana: Why is Mumbai feeling like POK

 Actress Kangana Ranaut has now taken on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and claimed that he gave her an "open threat" asking her not to come back to Mumbai City.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat, Mumbai now feels like PoK, says Kangana Ranaut

 In a startling claim, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her. Kangana posted a tweet saying that Raut is openly...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this