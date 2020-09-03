BJP MLA backs Kangana Ranaut against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has criticised Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking actress Kangana Ranaut not to return to Mumbai, and extended support to the actress.
"Again deplorable comment from a ShivSena leader. #MVA has resorted to selfish pressure tactics on Mum Police denying justice to #SSR Their aim is to...
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our..