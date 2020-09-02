Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains drug dealer

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday detained an alleged contraband dealer who has "links" with its probe in the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. The man, who has not been identified, apprehended by the federal anti-narcotics agency is understood to be...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant death: NCB raids Rhea’s home; Samuel Miranda detained l Latest updates

Sushant death: NCB raids Rhea’s home; Samuel Miranda detained l Latest updates 01:48

 The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the houses of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda this morning. Samuel Miranda was even detained by the NCB for questioning in the drug angle that has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The NCB, till now, has arrested two...

