Mumbai: In memory of student, school to educate one girl each year for free

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The sudden death of a Std X student of a Malvani-based school, has not only left her family shocked, but also the teachers and management of the institute. In memory of one of their brightest students, Holy Star English High School has decided to start a scholarship programme through which one girl child will be given education...
