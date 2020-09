NCB busts Goa-Mumbai 'buds' syndicates; heat on Bollywood stars as fresh evidence emerge Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Even as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) crackdowns on the drug syndicate linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the apex narcotics agency trails another major syndicate operating from Goa, accused of supplying curated marijuana (buds) to several Bollywood stars.



The interrogation of drug trafficker Fayaz Ahmed,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this