Mumbai: Shiv Sena not afraid of any threat, nobody can harm Matoshree, says Eknath Shinde
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Shiv Sena is not scared of Dawood Ibrahim, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday in response to queries regarding suspicious calls made by unknown persons to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence Matoshree.
"Matoshree is a place respected by every Marathi. Nobody can harm Matoshree, not even...
Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut...
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our..