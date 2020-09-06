Mumbai: Shiv Sena not afraid of any threat, nobody can harm Matoshree, says Eknath Shinde

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33 Published 3 weeks ago 'We also want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Sanjay Raut



Under fire for his comments questioning late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship with his father, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now said that he too wants justice for Sushant's family. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42 Published 3 weeks ago Sushant's family lawyer questions Shiv Sena's claims on actor-father relationship



Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on article in Shiv Sena's Saamana stating Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father asked that who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant or his.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published on August 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Shiv Sena not afraid of any threat, nobody can harm Matoshree: Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena is not scared of Dawood Ibrahim, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday in response to queries regarding suspicious calls made by...

IndiaTimes 32 minutes ago





Tweets about this