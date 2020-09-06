Global  
 

Mumbai: Shiv Sena not afraid of any threat, nobody can harm Matoshree, says Eknath Shinde

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Shiv Sena is not scared of Dawood Ibrahim, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday in response to queries regarding suspicious calls made by unknown persons to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence Matoshree.

"Matoshree is a place respected by every Marathi. Nobody can harm Matoshree, not even...
