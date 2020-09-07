COVID-19 in Mumbai: Does BMC not care whether or not you are wearing a mask? Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Wondering why you are still seeing so many people walking about without masks despite the steep Rs 1,000 fine? Statistics show BMC might be to blame for this as it seems to be getting more lax with each unlock. At Kurla's BMC market right next to L ward office, people are defying COVID-19 rules en masse. During a visit by


