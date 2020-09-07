Global  
 

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Does BMC not care whether or not you are wearing a mask?

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
COVID-19 in Mumbai: Does BMC not care whether or not you are wearing a mask?Wondering why you are still seeing so many people walking about without masks despite the steep Rs 1,000 fine? Statistics show BMC might be to blame for this as it seems to be getting more lax with each unlock. At Kurla's BMC market right next to L ward office, people are defying *COVID-19* rules en masse. During a visit by...
