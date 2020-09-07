Global  
 

First air transfer of COVID-19 patient carried out in India

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
India's first air transfer of a Covid-19 patient was carried out on Sunday with a critically-ill man flown from Kolkata to Chennai for treatment, ICATT Kyathi Air Ambulance said.

"A 58-year-old male Covid-19 patient was air-lifted in a twin engine aircraft from Kolkata to Chennai today (Sunday) in a German isolation pod," the...
