First air transfer of COVID-19 patient carried out in India
Monday, 7 September 2020 () India's first air transfer of a Covid-19 patient was carried out on Sunday with a critically-ill man flown from Kolkata to Chennai for treatment, ICATT Kyathi Air Ambulance said.
"A 58-year-old male Covid-19 patient was air-lifted in a twin engine aircraft from Kolkata to Chennai today (Sunday) in a German isolation pod," the...
Nearly 200 Pakistani nationals returned home from India via the Wagah-Attari border post. They had been stuck in India after a lockdown was implemented to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
Months after the first batch of Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Indian Air Force has raised a concern about the security of Rafale jets. IAF has written to Chief Secretary, Haryana, stating..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published