Kangana gets Y-plus security: Anil Deshmukh says those who insult Maharashtra are given security by Centre

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
After her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP *Sanjay Raut*, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday granted 'Y' category security to Bollywood actor *Kangana Ranaut*.

A Home Ministry official, requesting anonymity, told IANS that Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds 03:04

 A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut...

