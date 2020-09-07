Kangana gets Y-plus security: Anil Deshmukh says those who insult Maharashtra are given security by Centre

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut...
Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of..
Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published