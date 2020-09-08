Radhe, Sooryavanshi or '83: Which film are you most excited about to watch in theatres? — Vote now Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Due to Coronavirus, many filmmakers have chosen to take a digital route and we saw many ventures like Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo 2, Shakuntala Devi and others directly released on OTT platforms. Though there are big tickets, which are meant for cinematic experiences and will release in theatres only. Well, we have a list of that and would like to know out of these, which one makes you most excited. So, here are they... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

