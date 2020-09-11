Global  
 

Delhi HC cautions TV anchor against media trial in Sunanda Pushkar death case

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 September 2020
Cautioning TV anchor Arnab Goswami to “exercise restraint” and not conduct a media trial in the Sunanda Pushkar death case, Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the media to be responsible in reporting the issue.
Related news from verified sources

People must take course in criminal trial before joining journalism, remarks HC

 People must take a course in criminal trial and then get into journalism, was how an annoyed Delhi High Court remarked while expressing displeasure over the...
IndiaTimes


