Delhi HC cautions TV anchor against media trial in Sunanda Pushkar death case
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Cautioning TV anchor Arnab Goswami to “exercise restraint” and not conduct a media trial in the Sunanda Pushkar death case, Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the media to be responsible in reporting the issue.
