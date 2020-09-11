Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

To win Bihar election politics is being played on a death: Shiv Sena

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
In a veiled reference to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said that to win the election in Bihar and to get votes of specific caste, politics is being played on a death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark 01:34

 Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor [Video]

‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for "illegal" alterations. Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar. Athawales party RPI (A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city on Wednesday amid sloganeering against her by Shiv Sena workers.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:11Published
Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates [Video]

Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates

Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning. Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Will fight assembly elections on agenda of development: Sushil Modi [Video]

Will fight assembly elections on agenda of development: Sushil Modi

We will fight Bihar assembly elections on the agenda of development, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 10. "We will fight the (Assembly) elections on the issue of development. We have fought and won elections on this issue in the past and we will do it again," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

PM Modi lauds Nitish Kumar's efforts to ensure safe drinking water supply in Bihar villages

 Setting the tone for electioneering for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded chief minister Nitish Kumar's good..
IndiaTimes
'Over Rs 20,000 crore will be spent on Matsya Sampada Yojana’: PM Modi [Video]

'Over Rs 20,000 crore will be spent on Matsya Sampada Yojana’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana'. The Prime Minister also launched e-Gopala App for farmers. Other initiatives in fisheries and animal husbandry sectors were inaugurated in Bihar. "Our villages should become the pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Work related to fisheries, animal husbandry sectors will help our villages grow. Today, PMMSY scheme is being launched in 21 states of the country. In the coming 4 to 5 years, over Rs 20,000 crore will be spent on PMMSY. Out of this, work of worth Rs 1,700 crore is being started today," he said. The launch event was conducted via video conferencing. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh were also present at the event.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:45Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

DNA Special: Unseen videos of Sushant, Rhea throw more light on 'drug angle'

 So, as the audience wants to know every minute detail of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in the show DNA, Sudhir Chaudhary brings to you two more new..
DNA

Rhea Chakraborty: Why is Indian TV obsessed with Sushant Singh Rajput's death?

 Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the media frenzy around his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have dominated news.
BBC News
Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support [Video]

Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support

A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others shared a quote on social media. The quote was written on Rhea's t-shirt that she had worn on Tuesday. On the same day, Rhea was quizzed for the third time by NCB following which the arrest was made. While Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi posted only the quote, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan complimented the quote with #JusticeForRhea. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a quote on 'witch hunt' by American novelist Walter Kirn. Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi lent support to Rhea and shared his wish to work with her. Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:13Published

Saamana Saamana

Sushant's family lawyer questions Shiv Sena's claims on actor-father relationship [Video]

Sushant's family lawyer questions Shiv Sena's claims on actor-father relationship

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on article in Shiv Sena's Saamana stating Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father asked that who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant or his father so intimately. He said, "I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena knew either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?" On Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Supreme Court on media trial, Vikas Singh said that if media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? "When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood and it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
'Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father': Sanjay Raut [Video]

'Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stood by his remark on actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father's relationship. The Shiv Sena leader said that Sushant was not on good terms with father KK Singh. Raut added that he has sympathies for Singh, but there are 'many things that will come to surface'. Earlier, Raut had made the same remark in an article published on Saamana. He is the associate editor of Sena's editorial mouthpiece Saamana. "It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface," Raut said. This comes as Sushant Singh Rajput's death case intensifies with the investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning actor Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday. The ED held a marathon session with her brother Showik on Saturday evening. The interrogation went on for nearly 18 hours and ended on Sunday morning. In another editorial on the case, Raut had slammed Centre for handing over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Raut said that the decision has been taken for political gains and as part of pressure tactics. Last week, in his weekly column Rokhthok, Raut said decision is an attack on state's autonomy.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport [Video]

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy [Video]

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy

A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:28Published
Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’ [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’

Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Lawyers talks about films based on SSR's life

 Two films have already been announced on the life and death of Sushant Singh Rajput, but will the projects be completed? This is the question doing the rounds...
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bombay HC issues notice on PIL by ex-cops; expects restraint by media

 Bombay high court on Thursday issued notice on Public interest litigation filed by eight former top cops against ‘unfair media vilification of Mumbai police’...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsMid-Day

Sushant Singh Rajput gave his dogs up for adoption just a day before his death

 Sushant Singh Rajput gave his dogs up for adoption on June 13, 2020, a day before the actor was found dead
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimesMid-Day

Tweets about this