To win Bihar election politics is being played on a death: Shiv Sena
Friday, 11 September 2020 () In a veiled reference to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said that to win the election in Bihar and to get votes of specific caste, politics is being played on a death.
Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads...
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for "illegal" alterations. Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar. Athawales party RPI (A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city on Wednesday amid sloganeering against her by Shiv Sena workers.
Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning. Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details.
We will fight Bihar assembly elections on the agenda of development, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 10. "We will fight the (Assembly) elections on the issue of development. We have fought and won elections on this issue in the past and we will do it again," said Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana'. The Prime Minister also launched e-Gopala App for farmers. Other initiatives in fisheries and animal husbandry sectors were inaugurated in Bihar. "Our villages should become the pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Work related to fisheries, animal husbandry sectors will help our villages grow. Today, PMMSY scheme is being launched in 21 states of the country. In the coming 4 to 5 years, over Rs 20,000 crore will be spent on PMMSY. Out of this, work of worth Rs 1,700 crore is being started today," he said. The launch event was conducted via video conferencing. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh were also present at the event.
A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others shared a quote on social media. The quote was written on Rhea's t-shirt that she had worn on Tuesday. On the same day, Rhea was quizzed for the third time by NCB following which the arrest was made. While Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi posted only the quote, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan complimented the quote with #JusticeForRhea. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a quote on 'witch hunt' by American novelist Walter Kirn. Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi lent support to Rhea and shared his wish to work with her. Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on article in Shiv Sena's Saamana stating Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father asked that who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant or his father so intimately. He said, "I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena knew either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?" On Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Supreme Court on media trial, Vikas Singh said that if media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? "When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood and it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems," he added.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stood by his remark on actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father's relationship. The Shiv Sena leader said that Sushant was not on good terms with father KK Singh. Raut added that he has sympathies for Singh, but there are 'many things that will come to surface'. Earlier, Raut had made the same remark in an article published on Saamana. He is the associate editor of Sena's editorial mouthpiece Saamana. "It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface," Raut said. This comes as Sushant Singh Rajput's death case intensifies with the investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning actor Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday. The ED held a marathon session with her brother Showik on Saturday evening. The interrogation went on for nearly 18 hours and ended on Sunday morning. In another editorial on the case, Raut had slammed Centre for handing over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Raut said that the decision has been taken for political gains and as part of pressure tactics. Last week, in his weekly column Rokhthok, Raut said decision is an attack on state's autonomy.
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer..
