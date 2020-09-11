To win Bihar election politics is being played on a death: Shiv Sena

'Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father': Sanjay Raut



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stood by his remark on actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father's relationship. The Shiv Sena leader said that Sushant was not on good terms with father KK Singh. Raut added that he has sympathies for Singh, but there are 'many things that will come to surface'. Earlier, Raut had made the same remark in an article published on Saamana. He is the associate editor of Sena's editorial mouthpiece Saamana. "It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface," Raut said. This comes as Sushant Singh Rajput's death case intensifies with the investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning actor Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday. The ED held a marathon session with her brother Showik on Saturday evening. The interrogation went on for nearly 18 hours and ended on Sunday morning. In another editorial on the case, Raut had slammed Centre for handing over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Raut said that the decision has been taken for political gains and as part of pressure tactics. Last week, in his weekly column Rokhthok, Raut said decision is an attack on state's autonomy.

