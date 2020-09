You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kangana Ranaut slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer



Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra government over beating an ex-Navy officer. She shared the video message on social media platform Twitter and said, "Maharashtra government's terror and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis



Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Ramdas Athawale: Kangana must get justice Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and has demanded that Kangana Ranaut should be compensated for the...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this