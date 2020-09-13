Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes aged 74 Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Former Union Minister and ex-Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday, where he was admitted and was being treated for post-COVID complications. He was 74 years old. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav took to Twitter to post:... 👓 View full article

