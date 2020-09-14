Global  
 

Engineer's Day 2020: Little-known facts about Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of the greatest engineers

DNA Monday, 14 September 2020
India's legendary dam builder was born on September 15, 1861 at Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur in Karnataka and went on to become one of India's greatest engineers. He was populary called Sir MV. M Visvesvaraya is considered of the foremost nation-builders, creating modern marvels upon which modern India was built.
