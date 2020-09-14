Engineer's Day 2020: Little-known facts about Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of the greatest engineers

India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan



While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970