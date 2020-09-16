Russia to supply 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Dr Reddy's
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India, Russia's sovereign wealth fund revealed in a statement on Wednesday.
India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, with several Indian companies currently studying the proposal, an Indian government official..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published