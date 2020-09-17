Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Narendra Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from Indian and world leaders

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister *Narendra Modi* turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in for the BJP leader from top dignitaries, including President and Vice President, Union ministers and leaders from across the political divide.

The BJP is organising a number of events, mainly aimed at public service, across the country to celebrate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said

JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said 07:16

 JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory. PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Selfish interests took over’: PM Modi’s jibe at RJD & Congress in Bihar [Video]

‘Selfish interests took over’: PM Modi’s jibe at RJD & Congress in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven urban infrastructure projects in poll-bound Bihar. Out of them, four projects are related to water supply, two on sewerage treatment and one on riverfront..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:20Published
We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor [Video]

We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor

Politicos arrived at Parliament to attend the Monsoon Session which began on September 14. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to MPs to stand by the Indian Army, Congress leader Shashi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
PM Modi dedicates 3 petroleum projects to Bihar [Video]

PM Modi dedicates 3 petroleum projects to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three petroleum projects to Bihar, through video conferencing on September 13. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this