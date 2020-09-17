Narendra Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from Indian and world leaders

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Selfish interests took over’: PM Modi’s jibe at RJD & Congress in Bihar



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven urban infrastructure projects in poll-bound Bihar. Out of them, four projects are related to water supply, two on sewerage treatment and one on riverfront.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:20 Published 2 days ago We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor



Politicos arrived at Parliament to attend the Monsoon Session which began on September 14. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to MPs to stand by the Indian Army, Congress leader Shashi.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 3 days ago PM Modi dedicates 3 petroleum projects to Bihar



Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three petroleum projects to Bihar, through video conferencing on September 13. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this